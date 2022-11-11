Dr. Jared Kirkham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Kirkham, MD
Overview of Dr. Jared Kirkham, MD
Dr. Jared Kirkham, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kirkham's Office Locations
Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 220, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 507-4980
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirkham is always pleasant and has a great bedside manner. He listens to what you have to say about the reason you are there, instead of telling you why you are there. I have seen him since 2017 and will continue to see him for my orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Jared Kirkham, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1144544107
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkham has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Low Back Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkham.
