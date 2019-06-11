Dr. Knickelbein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Knickelbein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jared Knickelbein, MD
Dr. Jared Knickelbein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA.
Dr. Knickelbein works at
Dr. Knickelbein's Office Locations
Retina Vitreous Consultants Inc.300 Oxford Dr Ste 300, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 683-5300
South Hills Ortho Sgy Assocs PC2000 Oxford Dr Ste 211, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 683-5300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Knickelbein, to very caring and knowledgeable. He took the time to explain what he was going to do, and answered all of my questions. I scheduled my next appointment with him rather than with another physician.
About Dr. Jared Knickelbein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knickelbein has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knickelbein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
