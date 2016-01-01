Dr. Kray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jared Kray, DO
Overview of Dr. Jared Kray, DO
Dr. Jared Kray, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Kray works at
Dr. Kray's Office Locations
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 362-5118
St Luke's Methodist Hospital1026 A Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 369-7211
- 3 275 10th St SE Fl 2, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 368-8346
Outpatient Surgery Ctr of Cedar Rapids1075 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 558-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
About Dr. Jared Kray, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932338837
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
