Dr. Jared Lacorte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacorte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Lacorte, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Lacorte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lacorte works at
Locations
-
1
Staten Island Pediatric Cardiology Pllc2550 Victory Blvd Ste 302, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 983-1443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lacorte?
My son has asoergers.He doesn't take to alot of people .He was very comfortable with Dr lacorte.The Dr definitely has a way with children .My son listened to the Dr..He explained in a way a child would listen .very pleased
About Dr. Jared Lacorte, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1497718209
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacorte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacorte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacorte works at
Dr. Lacorte speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacorte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacorte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacorte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacorte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.