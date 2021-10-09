Overview of Dr. Jared Liebman, MD

Dr. Jared Liebman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Liebman works at Einstein Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.