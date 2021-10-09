See All Plastic Surgeons in Elkins Park, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Jared Liebman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (74)
Map Pin Small Elkins Park, PA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jared Liebman, MD

Dr. Jared Liebman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Liebman works at Einstein Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liebman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allegheny University Hosp - Elkins Prk
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-4670

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 09, 2021
    I’m a 19 year old female at the time I was 18 years of age . He came out and set and talked with me made sure I wasn’t nervous and fully explained the procedure. His team were very nice and it was an all around good experience.I’ve never gotten pain from my procedure and I’m healing very fast. My scars are very small and I feel like I can live my life now. I would highly recommend him and his team they were the best.
    K Pittman — Oct 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jared Liebman, MD
    About Dr. Jared Liebman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1760692180
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper University Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Liebman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liebman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liebman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liebman works at Einstein Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Elkins Park, PA. View the full address on Dr. Liebman’s profile.

    Dr. Liebman has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liebman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.