Dr. Jared Liebman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Allegheny University Hosp - Elkins Prk60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 456-4670
I’m a 19 year old female at the time I was 18 years of age . He came out and set and talked with me made sure I wasn’t nervous and fully explained the procedure. His team were very nice and it was an all around good experience.I’ve never gotten pain from my procedure and I’m healing very fast. My scars are very small and I feel like I can live my life now. I would highly recommend him and his team they were the best.
- Cooper University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr. Liebman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liebman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liebman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.