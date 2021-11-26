See All Podiatrists in Hobart, IN
Dr. Jared Moon, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (20)
Map Pin Small Hobart, IN
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jared Moon, DPM

Dr. Jared Moon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Moon works at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN and Portage, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary Wound Clinic
    320 W 61st Ave, Hobart, IN 46342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 947-6448
  2. 2
    Community Care Network
    10607 Randolph St Ste E, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 947-6780
  3. 3
    Community Care Network
    6375 US Highway 6 Ste D, Portage, IN 46368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 947-6780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jared Moon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649546284
    Education & Certifications

    • The Podiatry Institute/Dekalb Medical
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Moon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moon has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

