Dr. Jared Myers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jared Myers, DO
Dr. Jared Myers, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers' Office Locations
Risser Orthopaedics Group2627 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 797-2002
Risser289 W Huntington Dr Ste 304, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 340-2686
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Myers is a caring doctor. I felt confident in his care. I always welcome the care of younger, skilled doctors annd have always had good experiences with them.
About Dr. Jared Myers, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
