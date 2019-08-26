Overview of Dr. Jared Noroozi, MD

Dr. Jared Noroozi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Noroozi works at East Carolina Neurology Inc in Greenville, NC with other offices in Columbus, OH and Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.