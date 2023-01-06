Overview of Dr. Jared Rochelle, MD

Dr. Jared Rochelle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.



Dr. Rochelle works at North Oaks Pain Management Clinic in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.