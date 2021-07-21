Dr. Jared Sander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Sander, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Sander, MD is a Midwife in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Sander works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sander?
I've had about five appointments with Dr. Sander. He is so positive, encouraging and kind, and very attentive to detail.
About Dr. Jared Sander, MD
- Midwifery
- English
- 1326497561
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sander using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sander works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.