Dr. Jared Seale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jared Seale, MD
Dr. Jared Seale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Panorama Orthopedics
Dr. Seale's Office Locations
OrthoArkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 663-3647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Seale and his team. Amazing care, amazing staff, he’s done my back and neck. I can’t say enough good things about him or his staff!
About Dr. Jared Seale, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Panorama Orthopedics
- UAMS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seale has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Seale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.