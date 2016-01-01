Dr. Seibert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Seibert, MD
Overview of Dr. Jared Seibert, MD
Dr. Jared Seibert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Fe, NM.
Dr. Seibert's Office Locations
Christus St Vincent Day Surgery Center1620 Hospital Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-4848
St Vincent Hospital Orthopaedic Group1631 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-4848
St Vincent Hospital455 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-4848MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jared Seibert, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
