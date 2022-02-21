Overview of Dr. Jared Smith, MD

Dr. Jared Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Arnot Health Orthopaedics in Elmira, NY with other offices in Corning, NY and Horseheads, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.