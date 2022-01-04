Dr. Jared Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Spencer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Ozark Facial Plastic Surgery6823 Isaacs Orchard Rd, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 751-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been going to Dr Spencer for 2 years for Jeuve and I will never go anywhere else. From his bedside manner to his work he is the absolute best.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mittelman Fac Plas Surg Ctr Stanford Affil
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.