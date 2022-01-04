Overview of Dr. Jared Spencer, MD

Dr. Jared Spencer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spencer works at Ear Nose & Throat Center in Springdale, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.