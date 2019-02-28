Overview of Dr. Jared Stefanko, DO

Dr. Jared Stefanko, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.