Dr. Jared Tadje, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (37)
Map Pin Small Meridian, ID
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jared Tadje, MD

Dr. Jared Tadje, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Dr. Tadje works at Tadje Orthopaedics in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tadje's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tadje Orthopaedics
    2365 E Gala St Ste 1, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 515-2654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr. Tadje and every member of his staff are professional, kind, and truly compassionate toward their patients. My appointments are always on time but I never feel rushed during my meeting time. Each staff member listens to me and makes every effort to meet my needs and answer my questions. I have had 3 joint replacements, all by Dr. Tadje. His skilled work has improved the quality of my life and I am quite grateful.
    Mary V. — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jared Tadje, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1821006289
    Education & Certifications

    • Spine Surgery Fellowship - Vanderbilt University|Sports Medicine Fellowship - Lake Tahoe Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Tadje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tadje has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tadje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tadje has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tadje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadje. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadje.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

