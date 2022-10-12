Overview of Dr. Jared Theler, MD

Dr. Jared Theler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Theler works at Pan Pacific Pathologists LLC in Ewa Beach, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.