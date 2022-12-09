Dr. Jared Tompkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tompkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Tompkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Jared Tompkins, MD
Dr. Jared Tompkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frederick, MD. They completed their residency with University of Tennessee Medical Center
Dr. Tompkins works at
Dr. Tompkins' Office Locations
-
1
Frederick Health Medical Group LLC501 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 575-2526
-
2
Frederick Health Thomas Johnson75 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 695-3100
-
3
Mckenna Surgical Associates LLC7211 Bank Ct Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (240) 575-2526
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tompkins?
I saw him for an infected parotid gland. He did a fine needle biopsy and followed up three weeks later. VERY THOROUGH explanations and listened to me carefully. The infection resolved itself after the procedure so he recommended we wait and watch this as a surgery to remove the gland is quite complex. I found him to be very personable and well-spoken. He's now my ENT.
About Dr. Jared Tompkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1891086799
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tompkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tompkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tompkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tompkins works at
Dr. Tompkins has seen patients for Tinnitus, Swimmer's Ear and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tompkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tompkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tompkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tompkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tompkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.