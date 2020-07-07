Overview of Dr. Jared Tyson, MD

Dr. Jared Tyson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Layton Hospital.



Dr. Tyson works at Mountain Orthopedics in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.