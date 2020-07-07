Dr. Jared Tyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Tyson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jared Tyson, MD
Dr. Jared Tyson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Layton Hospital.
Dr. Tyson's Office Locations
Steven B. Huish MD Inc.1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 400, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 845-0511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Layton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was taken out from behind by my granddaughter in her pedal car and landed on my knee. I was able to get an appointment the first office day. It was a good experience.
About Dr. Jared Tyson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1356514350
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Orthopedic Surgery
