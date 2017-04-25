Dr. Visser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Visser, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jared Visser, DPM
Dr. Jared Visser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Visser's Office Locations
1
Mid West Podiatry and Associates11709 Old Ballas Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-1903
2
Tip Hospice500 W Pine St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-8986
3
Mid-west Podiatry and Associates L L C2900 Lemay Ferry Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63125 Directions (314) 894-4684
4
Mid-west Podiatry and Associates LLC851 E 5th St Ste 320, Washington, MO 63090 Directions (636) 239-1633
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Visser is the Podiatry . He tell you the truth and don't surgar coat anything .. My experience with Dr. Visser and the two different surgery I had to get was what I experted . Dr. Visser is very mild manner and quiet spoken.. Also always there when need .. WHOO-HOO Dr. Visser
About Dr. Jared Visser, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Bosnian
- 1174812358
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Visser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Visser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Visser speaks Bosnian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Visser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.