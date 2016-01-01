Dr. Jared White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared White, MD
Overview of Dr. Jared White, MD
Dr. Jared White, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and UAB Hospital.
Dr. White's Office Locations
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jared White, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
