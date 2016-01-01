See All Transplant Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Jared White, MD

Transplant Surgery
Charleston, SC
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jared White, MD

Dr. Jared White, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and UAB Hospital.

Dr. White works at MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. White's Office Locations

    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jared White, MD

    Transplant Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1811101538
    Education & Certifications

    Uab Hospital
    Uab Hospital
    Uab Hospital
    UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    MUSC Health University Medical Center
    UAB Hospital

