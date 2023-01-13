Dr. Jared Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Jared Wong, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Jared Wong Md315 N 3rd Ave Ste 102, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (909) 621-7647
-
2
Jared Wong MD4950 San Bernardino St Ste 200, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (909) 464-9675Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong is amazing!! He's informative, caring, honest and listens to his patients. My husband needed surgery and after waiting 6 weeks for a surgery date with another doctor, he was able to get a surgery date a week after first being seen.
About Dr. Jared Wong, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447586904
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, TX
- Central Michigan University School Of Medicine
- New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
