Overview

Dr. Jared Wong, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Jared Wong Md in Covina, CA with other offices in Montclair, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.