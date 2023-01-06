See All Neurologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Jared Yarnell, MD

Neurology
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jared Yarnell, MD

Dr. Jared Yarnell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. Yarnell works at Advanced Neurological Evaluation and Treatment Center PC in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Yarnell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Neurological Evaluation and Treatment Center PC
    1721 E 19th Ave Ste 510, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-8867
  2. 2
    Advanced Neurological Evaluation and Treatment Center PC
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 4400, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 863-0501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Migraine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr. Yarnelll is intuitive, brilliant, and thorough. Id love to make this a long story and tell you why, but there's a character limit. He's not fake and chatty, he doesn't offer lollies, he doesn't do filler convo. He's a brilliant global minded, homeopathic geared neurologist who doesn't push random pharma products all day. He actually listens, he analyzes the data and gives recommendations based on experience, logic and science.. Not some generic drop down menu. Honestly, I wish they were all like this guy. I don't understand the negative comments at all. If you need a neurologist that's actually going to help you, do what's best for your brain and look out for you, and you can get in.. Go! You won't regret it.
    Jennelle D — Jan 06, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jared Yarnell, MD
    About Dr. Jared Yarnell, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1609215797
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Yarnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yarnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yarnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yarnell works at Advanced Neurological Evaluation and Treatment Center PC in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Yarnell’s profile.

    Dr. Yarnell has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

