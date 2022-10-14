Dr. Jaret Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaret Butler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaret Butler, MD
Dr. Jaret Butler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
I was referred to Dr. Butler after suffering a wrist fracture from a bicycle accident in November 2019. The injury was a "comminuted intra-articular fracture distal radius" and required tricky surgery to restore the distal radius surface and install a titanium plate. Dr. Butler was friendly but direct on the severity of the injury. He had me into surgery the next day. Everything went smoothly without any issues. There were several follow-up visits to x-ray the joint to assess the alignment and healing. I regained full mobility of the joint after weeks of re-hab. It has now been three years since the surgery and the wrist is doing great - 100%. Dr. Butler was very friendly, professional and knowledgeable in his field of hand-and-wrist, and clearly very skilled at surgery. He was highly regarded by multiple doctors and staff that I spoke with during my care and recovery, so I always felt that I was in good hands. Three years on from my surgery and the results speak for themselves.
About Dr. Jaret Butler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114121860
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
