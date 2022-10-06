Dr. Jarid Tareen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tareen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jarid Tareen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA.
Keith S Albertson MD PC8525 Rolling Rd Ste 300, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 393-1667Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Uva Health System Haymarket Medical Center15225 Heathcote Blvd, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (571) 284-1000
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tareen is awesome! After more conservative approaches to dealing with my back pain, it was determined that surgery was the best option and the surgery was a great success. Dr. Tareen is very personable and thorough!
Dr. Tareen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tareen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tareen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tareen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tareen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tareen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tareen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.