Dr. Jaromir Slama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaromir Slama, MD
Dr. Jaromir Slama, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
Dr. Slama works at
Dr. Slama's Office Locations
Boston Medical Center1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8000
Plastic Surgery Boston Medical720 Harrison Ave Ste 9600, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8419
- 3 725 Albany St Ste 8A, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8419
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor...very professional bedside manner. Explains thoroughly and shows compassion. Doesn't leave any questions unanswered. Would recommend him very highly. Wonderful doctor and human. being.
About Dr. Jaromir Slama, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE
