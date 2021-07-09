See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Jaron Winston, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (14)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jaron Winston, MD

Dr. Jaron Winston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Winston works at Senior Adult Specialty Hlthcr in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Senior Adults Specialty Healthcare PA
    3215 Steck Ave Ste 200, Austin, TX 78757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 476-3556
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jaron Winston, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568463420
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaron Winston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winston works at Senior Adult Specialty Hlthcr in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Winston’s profile.

    Dr. Winston has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

