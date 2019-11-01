Dr. Jaroslav Zivny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zivny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaroslav Zivny, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaroslav Zivny, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
UMass Memorial Health Endoscopy Center21 Eastern Ave, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 856-2500
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
VERY POSITIVE! THOROUGH, AND WILLING TO ANSWER MY QUESTIONS AFTER AN ENDOSCOPIC ULTRASOUND.
About Dr. Jaroslav Zivny, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144203076
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Umass Memorial Med Center
- U Mass Mem Hlth Care
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zivny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zivny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zivny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zivny has seen patients for Gallstones, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zivny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zivny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zivny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zivny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zivny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.