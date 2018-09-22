Overview

Dr. Jaroslaw Ambroziak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Ambroziak works at PROVIDENCE FAMILY PRACTICE in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.