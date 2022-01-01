See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Jarrad Merriman, MD

Sports Medicine
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jarrad Merriman, MD

Dr. Jarrad Merriman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Dr. Merriman works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merriman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shelby Bentz M.d. Inc
    2400 Bahamas Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 328-5565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 01, 2022
I had broken my humerus bone in 3 places, shattered my rotary cup and when Dr Merriman told me my options I must have looked like a deer caught in the headlights. In the most sincere of voices he said, “ If you were my mother I’d do this.” From then on he continued to treat me with the care and concern of a son. Took me through every step of the surgery and follow up with the utmost care. Answered all my questions and concerns. Helped with any decisions of which I was not sure. Built the best relationship over my treatment time offering his continuing guidance in the future. THE BEST!!!
JGuzzetti — Jan 01, 2022
Photo: Dr. Jarrad Merriman, MD
About Dr. Jarrad Merriman, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619397361
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jarrad Merriman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Merriman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Merriman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Merriman works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Merriman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Merriman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merriman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merriman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merriman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

