Dr. Jarrett Sutton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sutton works at Drs Hewitt Davis & Sutton in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.