Dr. Jarrett Sutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jarrett Sutton, MD
Overview of Dr. Jarrett Sutton, MD
Dr. Jarrett Sutton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sutton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sutton's Office Locations
-
1
Drs Hewitt Davis & Sutton1805 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 781-3415
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutton?
I am on my fifth kid, my last two were with dr.Sutton. He is by far the BEST in his field. He always takes his time no matter how busy he may be, He gives honest and clear advice. He is not judgmental at all and never makes me or my husband feel uncomfortable or silly about any questions or concerns. I will recommend him to any and everyone I know
About Dr. Jarrett Sutton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326244708
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutton works at
Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.