Dr. Jarrod Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jarrod Friedman, MD
Dr. Jarrod Friedman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University School Of Med and Vet Med Roseau Dominica and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Metabolic Imaging of Boca5458 Town Center Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 923-9602
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Dr Friedman is always pleasant and attentive. He takes the time to listen, and to thoroughly explain his recommendations. His staff, especially Denise, Nia, and Joanne are always extremely courteous and professional and willing to work with me on scheduling my appointments. I greatly appreciate their attentiveness and I trust my compliments will be conveyed to each of them. KUDOS to all :-) Richard Craven
About Dr. Jarrod Friedman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730192915
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Univserity Of Chicago
- Frankford Hospital Jefferson University
- Ross University School Of Med and Vet Med Roseau Dominica
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
