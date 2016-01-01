Dr. Jarrod Harrall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jarrod Harrall, DO
Dr. Jarrod Harrall, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence2430 Research Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1795Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Sfph Sport Fam. Med Ph4925 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 776-4878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
- Worker's Compensation
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
- Family Practice
Dr. Harrall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.