Dr. Jarrod Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jarrod Kaufman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Surgical Associates of Central Jersey901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 303-3837
-
2
Camis234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 262-1600
-
3
Premiere Surgical & Premiere Vein Center LLC525 Route 70 Ste 1B, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 262-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cares about his patients, found something another doctor missed. Office and surgical staff are great and make you feel at ease.
About Dr. Jarrod Kaufman, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1154364073
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Main Line Hospitals Lankenau
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Lehigh University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaufman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.