Dr. Jarrod Kaufman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Kaufman works at Advanced Surgical Assoc Of Central Jersey in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.