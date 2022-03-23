Dr. Jarrod Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jarrod Little, MD
Dr. Jarrod Little, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Rhinoplasty Louisville4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd # Ky, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 588-8516Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Little is the best surgeon I’ve ever had. He’s not only superior as a surgeon but, as a person also. He listens and he never rushes, he also doesn’t over react and he calms you down. I would give him 100 stars.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023166139
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Facial Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.