Dr. Jarrod Little, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (21)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jarrod Little, MD

Dr. Jarrod Little, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Little works at Rhinoplasty Louisville in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Little's Office Locations

    Rhinoplasty Louisville
    4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd # Ky, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-8516
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Facial Reconstruction
Eyelid Surgery
Skin Grafts
Facial Reconstruction
Eyelid Surgery

Skin Grafts
Facial Reconstruction
Eyelid Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Rhinoseptoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Burn Injuries
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dentofacial Anomalies
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Facelift
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Hidradenitis
Labiaplasty
Lip Cancer
Lip, Excision or Resection
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Second-Degree Burns
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Third-Degree Burns
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • Cigna
    • Commission for Children with Special Needs
    • Community Care of Southern Indiana
    • Cooperative Care and Hospital Agreement
    • First Health
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
    • Medicare
    • Methodist Hospital Community Care Network
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum United Healthcare Bone Marrow Transplant
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Passport Home Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • United Church of Christ
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 23, 2022
    Dr Little is the best surgeon I’ve ever had. He’s not only superior as a surgeon but, as a person also. He listens and he never rushes, he also doesn’t over react and he calms you down. I would give him 100 stars.
    Tammy — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Jarrod Little, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023166139
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jarrod Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Little has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Little works at Rhinoplasty Louisville in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Little’s profile.

    Dr. Little has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Facial Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

