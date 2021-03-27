Dr. Jarrod Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jarrod Smith, MD
Dr. Jarrod Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Bellefonte Foot Care1000 Ashland Dr Ste 105, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 920-9402
Kings Daughters Medical Center Russell Urgent Care Center398 Diederich Blvd, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 920-9402
Scott Orthopedic Center2828 1st Ave Ste 400, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-6905Monday6:45am - 5:00pmTuesday6:45am - 5:00pmWednesday6:45am - 5:00pmThursday6:45am - 5:00pmFriday6:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Smith took care of my son post a UTV accident and injury. He identified a torn ligament that was not recognized in the initial urgent care visit His bed side manner and attentiveness is second to none. Would recommend him to anyone in need of orthopedic care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
