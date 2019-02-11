See All Podiatrists in Plano, TX
Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (715)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM

Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Korpinen works at Premiere Foot & Ankle in Plano, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Davey Suh, DPM
Dr. Davey Suh, DPM
4.9 (519)
View Profile

Dr. Korpinen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plano
    6309 Preston Rd Ste 1200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 424-8999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    North Texas Foot Care Associates
    3415 N Loy Lake Rd, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 893-9661
  3. 3
    Frisco
    9359 Legacy Dr Ste 300B, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 619-2240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Aquatic Therapy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Mobility Exercise Chevron Icon
Muscular Endurance Development Exercise Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Stroke Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 715 ratings
    Patient Ratings (715)
    5 Star
    (650)
    4 Star
    (45)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Korpinen?

    Feb 11, 2019
    I lived with painful ingrown toenails for years. My first podiatrist served up extreme pain in process of making my toes numb. To make matters worse, the chemical he used to prevent regrowth was either defective or beyond its expiration date and a few months later the nails grew back! For round two, I was lucky enough to get a referral to Dr. Korpinen. The pain level during the process of getting numb went from an 8 or 9 down to about a 0.5, and the nails are not growing back!
    Don Powrie in Allen, TX — Feb 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Korpinen to family and friends

    Dr. Korpinen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Korpinen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM.

    About Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578566949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korpinen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korpinen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korpinen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korpinen has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korpinen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    715 patients have reviewed Dr. Korpinen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korpinen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korpinen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korpinen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jaryl Korpinen, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.