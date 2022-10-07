Dr. Bisla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasbir Bisla, MD
Overview of Dr. Jasbir Bisla, MD
Dr. Jasbir Bisla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Dr. Bisla works at
Dr. Bisla's Office Locations
J. S Bisla LLC8232 W Cactus Rd Ste 124, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-1634
Sahara Behavioral Health6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste I164, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 878-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I've ever been to for psychiatry. He doesn't just push pills at the problem but actually tried to help.
About Dr. Jasbir Bisla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1528058500
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bisla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bisla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bisla has seen patients for Anxiety, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bisla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.