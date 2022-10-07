See All Psychiatrists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Jasbir Bisla, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (59)
Map Pin Small Peoria, AZ
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jasbir Bisla, MD

Dr. Jasbir Bisla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Dr. Bisla works at Jasbir S Bisla MD in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bisla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    J. S Bisla LLC
    8232 W Cactus Rd Ste 124, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-1634
  2. 2
    Sahara Behavioral Health
    6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste I164, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 878-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Best doctor I've ever been to for psychiatry. He doesn't just push pills at the problem but actually tried to help.
    Ruth P — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jasbir Bisla, MD
    About Dr. Jasbir Bisla, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528058500
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska at Lincoln
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bisla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bisla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bisla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bisla has seen patients for Anxiety, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bisla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisla.

