Dr. Jasbir Kasuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasbir Kasuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jasbir Kasuri, MD
Dr. Jasbir Kasuri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Barnabas Hospital|SUNY Med Center
Dr. Kasuri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kasuri's Office Locations
-
1
Jasbir .k.kasuri.md.pc340 Us Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 777-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kasuri?
Very nice dictor.Listen and understand the patients problem,properly diagnosed and give the best treatment.
About Dr. Jasbir Kasuri, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1841234473
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital|SUNY Med Center
- North Genl Hospital Mt Sinai Hospital|St Peter's Med Center
- St Peter's Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasuri works at
Dr. Kasuri has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasuri speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasuri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.