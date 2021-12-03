Dr. Jasbir Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasbir Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jasbir Sandhu, MD is a Dermatologist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Locations
Jasbir S Sandhu M D Inc.41324 12th St W, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 945-0818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor.. you might have to wait, he does take on emergency.. but so worth the wait!!
About Dr. Jasbir Sandhu, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1396789970
Education & Certifications
- Drew Post Graduate Medical School
- Martin Luther King Jr General Hospital
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Contact Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
