Overview of Dr. Jashvant Patel, MD

Dr. Jashvant Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Interventional Pain Mgmt. in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Lompoc, CA, Atascadero, CA and Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.