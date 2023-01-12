Dr. Jashvantlal Thakkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jashvantlal Thakkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jashvantlal Thakkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Thakkar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jashvant K Thakkar MD331 Laidley St Ste 102, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 342-8579
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thakkar?
Dr and staff very friendly and professional
About Dr. Jashvantlal Thakkar, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1598723132
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakkar works at
Dr. Thakkar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.