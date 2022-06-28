Overview

Dr. Jasia Hu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Hu works at Optum -Airport Plaza in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.