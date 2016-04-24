Overview of Dr. Jasjit Kochar, MD

Dr. Jasjit Kochar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centereach, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Kochar works at Stony Brook Extended Care in Centereach, NY with other offices in Mount Angel, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.