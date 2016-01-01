Dr. Jasjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jasjit Singh, MD
Dr. Jasjit Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC-Shreveport
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Womens and Childrens Center for Mental Wellness7591 Fern Ave Ste 1705, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 550-3398
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jasjit Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265466197
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC-Shreveport
- Psychiatry
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Bipolar Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
