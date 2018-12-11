Dr. Jasjit Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasjit Walia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jasjit Walia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Linden, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Walia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Linden Office520 N Wood Ave, Linden, NJ 07036 Directions (908) 587-9300Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Elizabeth Office240 Williamson St Ste 402, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 354-8900Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walia?
Very good doctor
About Dr. Jasjit Walia, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1477573814
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Med Ctr/Wayne State U
- UMDNJ/NJ Med Sch
- UMDNJ/NJ Med Sch
- GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walia works at
Dr. Walia has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walia speaks Panjabi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.