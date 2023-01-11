Dr. Jaskamal Kahlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaskamal Kahlon, MD
Dr. Jaskamal Kahlon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab University Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology8765 E Bell Rd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 941-2141
Tri-City Vein Center6402 E Superstition Springs Blvd Ste 114, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Excellent physician! Listens and then acts! Respectful!
About Dr. Jaskamal Kahlon, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1093783953
- Emory University Medical Center
- St. John hospital and medical center
- Punjab University Christian Medical College
Dr. Kahlon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahlon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlon.
