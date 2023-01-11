Overview

Dr. Jaskamal Kahlon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab University Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Kahlon works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.