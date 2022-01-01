See All Cardiologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Jaskanwal Bisla, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jaskanwal Bisla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arizona - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Bisla works at Arizona Cardiac Electrophysiology in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Heart Arrhythmia Center
    Dignity Health Heart Arrhythmia Center
3200 S Alma School Rd Ste 204, Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 728-5500

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Chandler Regional Medical Center
  Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Sinus Bradycardia
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)

Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Left Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Right Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Short QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 01, 2022
    Dr Bisla saved me, with that myself and my and my Family will be forever grateful. He is very professional and would most definitely recommend him to anyone in need of a great cardioligist!!!!
    Thomas Dominguez — Jan 01, 2022
    About Dr. Jaskanwal Bisla, MD

    Cardiology
    13 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    1003127457
    Education & Certifications

    Stanford University Medical Center, Fellowship in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    University of Arizona Department of Internal Medicine
    University of Arizona
    University of Arizona - College of Medicine
    University Of Arizona-Tuscon Az
    Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaskanwal Bisla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bisla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bisla works at Arizona Cardiac Electrophysiology in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bisla’s profile.

    Dr. Bisla speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

