Overview

Dr. Jasleen Duggal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and (M.A.M.C) and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Duggal works at Kern Endocrine Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.