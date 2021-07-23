Dr. Jasmeet Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasmeet Dhaliwal, MD
Dr. Jasmeet Dhaliwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Advanced Vision Specialists7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 406, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 775-9755
Foulkes Vision Institute477 E Butterfield Rd Ste 101, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (773) 775-9755Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Prairie Foot & Ankle PC2371 Bowes Rd Ste 400, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (773) 775-9755
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Always very satisfied with everyone in the practice.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750313771
- Henry Ford Med Ctr-Henry Ford Hosp
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- Weiss Meml Hosp-U Chicago
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhaliwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhaliwal has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhaliwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.
